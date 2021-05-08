VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Jacklyn Marie Plesha, 37, Mountain Iron, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Riley Justice Erickson, 22, Buhl, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Cassandra Adeline Mckay, 38, Virginia, show insurance card not in force, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Edwin Thomas Curtis, 43, Virginia, tamper with MV enter w/o permission, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Lenny Michael Gulbranson, 50, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Lucas James Jacka, 19, Britt, drinking/driving-underage, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Lucas James Jacka, 19, Britt, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Sarah Jean Shapiro, 29, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Clinee Alekia Streeter, 23, Virginia, no Minnesota driver’s license, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Clinee Alekia Streeter, 23, Virginia, unsafe lane usage on laned highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Terry Lee Otis, 59, Savage, Minn., DUI-4th degree .08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Theresa Leigh Beaulieu, 36, Virginia, assault-5th degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed for one year, 20 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Cinthia Lynn Grobove, 32, Chisholm, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Corey Lee Shierts, 40, Virginia, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $201.53.
Gross Misdemeanor
Casey Ray Behrens, 34, Duluth, threats of violence, one year local confinement, 314 days stayed for two years, 51 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Christine Marie Jorgenson, 51, Eveleth, intent to escape tax, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Ashley Dawn Martin, 33, Hermantown, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Michael John Flannery, 64, Hoyt Lakes, third degree DWI, one year local confinement, 355 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Cheyanna Sue Marie Medicine, 29, Tower, theft of motor vehicle, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
