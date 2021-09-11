VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Brian John Johnson, 26, Iron, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
Hailey Eleanor Arvola, 18, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI, alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Jon Paul Sandmeyer, 57, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Mark Arthur Locken, 43, Hoyt Lakes, fifth-degree assault, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Xylondria Michelle Buford, 36, Virginia, trespassing-building or dwelling, 45 days local confinement, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Xylondria Michelle Buford, 36, Virginia, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 45 days local confinement, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Tabatha Fay Vohnoutka, 35, Biwabik, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (marijuana), traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Danielle Marie Thoreson, 30, Embarrass, DWI-fourth-degree while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Nicholas William Zehnpfennig, 22, Hermantown, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Jenna Marie Johnson, 18, Eveleth, fourth-degree DWI (any amount Schedule I/II), 90 days local confinement, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Jenna Marie Johnson, 18, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Gross Misdemeanor
Gerald Dean Crest Jr., 40, Duluth, second-degree DWI; refuse to submit to chemical test, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Cassandra Maria, 29, Springfield, Illinois, offering a forged check, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $335.
James Paul Aikey, 43, Chisholm, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 82 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Felony
Jerry Macon, 54, Eveleth, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five months, five years supervised probation, six months local confinement, 123 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jerry Macon, 54, Eveleth, violation of predatory offender registration requirements, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, six months local confinement, 123 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
James Paul Aikey, 43, Chisholm, violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
James Paul Aikey, 43, Chisholm, violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
James Paul Aikey, 43, Chisholm, violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Xylondria Michelle Buford, 36, Virginia, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, 12 months & 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 45 days local confinement, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
