VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Richard Troy Stevens Sr., 50, Virginia, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
William Robert Palkovich, 29, animals-general violations, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Zachary Alan Anderson, 20, Inver Grove Heights, Minn., careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Calvin Parr Jr., 46, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Christy Jean Runningbear, 45, Embarrass, Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Teresa Kay Nicolls, 51, Virginia, trespass-return to property within one year, 33 days local confinement, 33 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Shawn Michael Crete, 40, Virginia, trespassing-returning after demand to leave, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Michael Robert Vincent Hawkings, 29, Duluth, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 43 days local confinement, 43 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $409.98.
Gross Misdemeanor
Jeanette Ranae Johnson, 38, Orange Beach, Ala., driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Anton James Buckanaga, 26, Tower, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Cole Alexander Heyn, 23, Chisholm, sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (heroin), 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $385.
Jaston Cody Mattson, 22, Chisholm, aggravated robbery in the first degree, 81 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Michael Robert Vincent Hawkings, 29, Duluth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 43 days local confinement, 43 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Shawn Michael Crete, 40, Virginia, driving while impaired in the first degree (0.8 within two hours), 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 11 days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Edwin Thomas Curtis, 53, Virginia, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 169 days local confinement, 169 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
