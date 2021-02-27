VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Trisha Lynn Merrill, 31, Superior, Wis., DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Justin William Nyman, 18, Ely, under 21 drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
William Joseph Hodapp, 61, Lino Lakes, Minn., domestic aslt, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Tiffany Lea Cianni, 37, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $110.
Brandon Lee Buschman, 32, Babbitt, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 43 days local confinement, 43 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Randy Joseph Wiediger, 64, Hoyt Lakes, DWI-4th degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Lucas John Lessar, 21, Gilbert, assault-5th degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Richard Lee Mitchell, 39, Ely, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Jason Alan Sahr, 45, Eveleth, criminal sexual conduct-5th degree-non-consensual sex contact, one year local confinement, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Jesse Matteson, 39, Gilbert, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $690.
Chad Gregory Hietala, 24, Aurora, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Kristopher Allen King, 47, Tower, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule 1, 2, 3, 4-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, 90 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Lucas John Lessar, 21, Gilbert, burglary in the fourth degree, stay of imposition, one year supervised probation, 48 days local confinement, 48 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Felony
Denton James Halvorson, 24, Aurora, burglary in the third degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Wade Thomas Osborne, 31, Hoyt Lakes, receiving stolen property, 12 months & 1 day at St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 17 days local confinement, 17 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Charlotte Elizabeth Chosa-Evans, 24, Virginia, burglary-3rd degree-steal/commit felony or gross misdemeanor, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Nicholas Devin Dunkley, 20, Buhl, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 45 days local confinement, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.