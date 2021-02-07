VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Katie Ann Vanvickle, 46, Virginia, issuance of dishonored check, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Preston Mitchell Cunningham, 25, Virginia, driver must carry proof of insurance, total fees/fines $465.
Preston Mitchell Cunningham, 25, Virginia, driving without a valid license or vehicle C, total fees/fines $465.
Preston Mitchell Cunningham, 25, passing parked emergency vehicle-2 lanes, total fees/fines $465.
Robert James Jacka, 58, Gilbert, harassment; restraining order-violate restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 69 days stayed for one year, 21 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Robert James Jacka, 58, Gilbert, harassment; restraining order-violate restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed for one year, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Shana Laurie Allen, 39, Virginia, trespassing-business, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher Chas Buckanaga, 51, Minneapolis, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Gross Misdemeanor
Dennis Arnold Dobbins II, 29, Aurora, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 305 days stayed for two years, 60 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $690.
Dalton James Richard, 27, Eveleth, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Jacob James Hoffman, 25, Bovey, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,060.
Jacob James Hoffman, 25, Bovey, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $30.
Thomas James Desautell, 40, Eveleth, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Travis John Burnett, 37, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Travis John Burnett, 37, Virginia, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Katie Ann Vanvickle, 46, Virginia, identity theft-transfers/possesses/uses identity of other person, 13 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, six days local confinement, six days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Brady Charles Mann, 19, Aurora, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Katie Ann Vanvickle, 46, Virginia, check forgery, 1 year and 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Katie Ann Vanvickle, 46, Virginia, check forgery, 12 months and 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Bradley Steven Monack, 39, Eveleth, threats of violence, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, 166 days local confinement, 166 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Nicholas Paul Singewald, 31, Biwabik, damage to property-1st degree-value reduced over $1,000, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, one day local confinement, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $78,710.
Dennis Arnold Dobbins II, 29, Aurora, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served.
Kevin Alan Givens, 44, Virginia, felony domestic assault, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 94 days local confinement, 94 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $660.
Katie Ann Vanvickle, 46, Virginia, check forgery, 13 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,884.76.
Luke Lee Dustin Prescott, 40, Orr, burlgary in the third degree, 28 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $7,135.
