VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Mikie Tyler Gassett, 24, Ely, domestic assault-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Justin Charles McNulty, 25, Ely, assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Ashton Jeremiah Swanson, 23, Ely, traffic collision with unattended vehicle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Ashton Jeremiah Swanson, 23, Ely, assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Lamar King, 57, Biwabik, fifth degree assault-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Ashton Jeremiah Swanson, 23, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Paul Max Gaslin, 38, Eagle Lake, Minn., traffic-DAR.
Paul Max Gaslin, 38, Eagle Lake, Minn., traffic-insurance-uninsured vehicle.
Michael Philip Schultz, 33, Tower, traffic-DWI-fourth-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Michael Kenneth Reek, 33, Eveleth, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, one year local confinement, 109 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Devin Levi Larson, 30, Minneapolis, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, 155 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Chad Michael Lamourea, 38, Virginia, second-degree DWI; refuse to submit to chemical test, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, seven days credit for time served; two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Michael Kenneth Reek, 33, Eveleth, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, one year local confinement, 102 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Carolyn Ann Wakemup, 53, Orr, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Felony
Justin Charles McNulty 25, Ely, burglary-2nd degree-dwelling, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Ashton Jeremiah Swanson, 23, Ely, burglary-2nd degree-dwelling, 90 days local confinement, six days credit for time served, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Devin Levi Larson, 30, Minneapolis, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher Allen Taylor, 39, Embarrass, threats of violence, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, six months local confinement, 75 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Anthony John Bayer, 19, Virginia, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Chad Michael Lamourea, 38, Virginia, damage to property, first-degree, value reduced over $1,000, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Shelby Troy Nordstrom, 26, Virginia, theft by swindle, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Michael Kenneth Reek, 33, Eveleth, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
