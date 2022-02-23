VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Tanner Michael Hnatek, 25, Duluth, possess ammo/any firearm-user of controlled substance, stay of imposition, one year supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Alyssa Leann Lasart, 39, Virginia, third-degree refusal to submit to testing, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Landon Terrance Tuomala, 20, Biwabik, traffic-drinking/driving-underage, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Lee Gary Birk, 30, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Louis Frank Skubic, 94, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Douglas Cort Lashmett, 70, Babbitt, traffic-DUI-fourth degree-Schedule I or II controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Christopher Allen Hunt, 36, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
James Allan Taylor, 34, Nashwauk, fourth-degree damaged to property $1-$500, 45 days local confinement, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $255.90.
Karl Arthur Brown, 30, Aurora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $420.
Brandi Lynn Salmela, 21, Soudan, traffic-DUI-fourth degree, .08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fines/fees, $415.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Andrew August Brown, 32, Champlin, Minn., second-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Gary Richard Wessman, 29, Aurora, giving a false name to a peace officer, one year local confinement, six months stayed for one year, 94 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Zachary Martin Voss, 33, Duluth, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under influence of controlled substance, 365 days local confinement, 222 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
---
Felony
Tyrone Brantley, 47, Virginia, sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, nine months local confinement, 78 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Candice Joy Drift, 42, Orr, threats of violence-reckless disregard risk, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 102 days local confinement, 102 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.