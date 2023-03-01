VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Erik John Edwardson, 33, Gilbert, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one yhear, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Justin Bradley Gonzales, 34, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of a controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 49 days stayed for one year, 41 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
John Karl Pringle, 53, Hibbing, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $290.
John Karl Pringle, 53, Hibbing, traffic-driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $290.
Jessica Lynn Sanders, 38, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI any amount Schedule I/II, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Mark Scott Kotlarz, 46, Virginia, hunting/fishing-take wild animals while license privileges are revoked, total fees/fines $490.
Gross Misdemeanor
Vincent Alvin White, 34, Tower, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Tina Marie Hansen, 56, Hill City, traffic-second-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Brian Adam Burba, 40, Gilbert, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 283 days local confinement, 283 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Casey Ray Behrens, 36, Virginia, driving after cancellation, 151 days local confinement, 151 days credit for time served.
Kevin Dean Taylor, 64, Gilbert, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Gunnar William Jondal, 33, Duluth, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Regina Lou Kugel, 25, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Johnathan Lee Lynch, 41, Aurora, escape from custody, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Felony
Tyon Lamont Booher, 33, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the first degree, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 10 days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,200.
Dylan Thomas Peterson, 31, Grand Rapids, second-degree assault, 120 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher James Hammer, 35, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 27 days local confinement, 27 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $390.
Bobby McCoy, 40, Duluth, assault-5th degree-2/more previous convict in three years, 26 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
