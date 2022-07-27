HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Marie Christine Larson, 25, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $265.
Dillon Gene Collette, 37, Aurora, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Gregory Steven Skalko, 69, Chisholm, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Jasmine Nicole Hagen, 25, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Austin Douglas Paulsen, 21, Iron, traffic-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Marlene Mae Spears, 36, Gheen, assault-domestic assault-misdemeanor, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Gross Misdemeanor
Alexander Perry Sanftner, 28, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Jon Edward Tichy, 31, Chisholm, second-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Dillon Gene Collette, 37, Aurora, carry BB gun/rifle/shotgun/assault weapon-public place, 365 days local confinement, 245 days stayed for two years, 120 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Cory Russell Gill, 51, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Austin Richard Stimac, 22, Hibbing, drugs-fifth-degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, 365 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Felony
Jake Ryan Thronson, 21, Hibbing, check forgery-make or alter a check, one year and one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 56 days local confinement, 56 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Delector Demont Clark Jr., refusal to test in the first degree, 51 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $165.
Chevy Christopher Faitel, 38, Virginia, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 26 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Jake Ryan Thronson, 21, Hibbing, check forgery, one year and one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 56 days local confinement, 56 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jared Bryce Brohman, 28, Nashwauk, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Cory Russell Gill, 51, Hibbing, felony domestic assault, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Melvin Williams III, 36, Hibbing, felony domestic assault, 39 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, one year local confinement, 114 days credit for time served, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Robert Lee Goble Jr., 59, Hibbing, sale of methamphetamine in the second degree, 84 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, 180 days local confinement, eight days credit for time served, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
