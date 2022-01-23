VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Lela Lorraine Bailey, 52, Freemont, Wis., assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Dallas Kendall Lawrence, 21, Ely, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Dallas Kendall Lawrence, 21, Ely, failure to notify owner of damaged property, 90 days local confinement, 49 days stayed for one year, 41 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Dallas Kendall Lawrence, 21, Ely, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 49 days stayed for two years, 41 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Ryan Matthew Chester, 38, Andover, Minn., DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Gerald Wolfgang Magee, 36, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Quantral Marquis Davis, 27, address NA, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Matthew David Warren, 24, Embarrass, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 dayus local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
John Roy Larson Jr., 63, Virginia, damage to property-fourth degree-intentional damage-other circumstances, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Kayla Marie Peck, 28, St. Paul, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Dallas Kendall Lawrence, 21, Ely, assault on peace officer in the fourth degree, one year local confinement, 324 days stayed for two years, 41 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Shawn Michael Moreland, 24, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $115.
Tracie Daye Wood, 47, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $690.
Quincy Omar Dismuke, 28, Eveleth, possess ammo/any firearm-convict/committed drug offense, one year local confinement, 316 days stayed for two years, 49 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
---
Felony
Jeffrey Nicholas Bergman, 39, Gilbert, felony domestic assault, 12 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 60 days local confinement, total fees/fines $460.
Quincy Omar Dismuke, 28, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 49 days local confinement, 49 days credit for time served.
Amanda Moriah Stevens, 41, Ely, sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (methamphetamine), 27 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,285.
