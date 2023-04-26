HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
—
Misdemeanor
Taryn Elizabeth Bruce, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 73 days local confinement, 73 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Donald Ray Schulze, 37, Hibbing, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, 90 days local confinement, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Zeemaundre Josaph South, 19, dangerous weapons, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Amy Diane Samuelson, 34, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Brianna Beth Gallo, 22, Chisholm, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-any amount Schedule I or II controlled substance, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Luke Micheal Thibault, 42, Eveleth, domestic assault-subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Tyler Wayne Cameron, 33, Chisholm, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 351 days stayed for two years, 14 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Zander Allen Monson, 19, Aurora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $420.
Evan John Fuhr, 29, Hoyt Lakes, third-degree DWI-operate a motor vehicle under the influence of controlled substance, one year local confinement, 355 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $530.
Bree Ann Anderson, 30, Eveleth, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
---
Felony
Sean Adam Peake, 53, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Hunter Riley Champa, 20, Virginia, aid and abet burglary-second degree-dwelling, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 108 days local confinement, 108 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Taryn Elizabeth Bruce, 30, Duluth, drugs-first degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, stay of imposition, five years supervised probation, 70 days local confinement, 70 days credit for time served.
David Michael Schmidt, 49, Eveleth, predatory offender-knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement, 16 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 23 days local confinement, 23 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $100.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.