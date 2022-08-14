VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Quentin David Quirk, 49, Chisholm, disorderly conduct, 53 days local confinement, 53 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Daniel Dean Kruse, 56, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Gunnar Vernon Nelson, 22, Angora, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.16.
Nicholas Greg Arntz, 38, Babbitt, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Jason Todd Craven, 50, Gilbert, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Alyssa Kayeann Jackson, 25, Eveleth, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Michael Anthony Letourneau, 30, Iron, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Elexa Marie Holcomb, 25, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,195.
Shaylynn Rose Hartland, 27, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $115.
Ronald Lee Hakkila, 47, Angora, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Ronald Lee Hakkila, 47, Angora, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Gross Misdemeanor
Mark Steven Lucachick, 58, Gheen, test refusal in the third degree, 365 days local confinement, 365 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Shawn Michael Moreland, 25, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration within .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Dean Allen Miller, 57, Embarrass, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, total fees/fines $1,020.
Karl Francis Green, 32, Cook, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Zachary Steven Gustafson, 26, possess pistol without permit, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Dylan Gene Hummel, 25, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $695.
Felony
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Daniel Dean Kruse, 56, Virginia, violation of harassment restraining order, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Corey Joseph Koivunen, 33, Duluth, felony domestic assault, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Maxwell Cody Tesdahl, 33, Virginia, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 68 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Michael Anderson, 46, Orange City, Fla., violation of predatory offender registration requirements, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 18 days local confinement, 18 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $2,890.44.
