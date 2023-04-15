HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jasmine Nicole Hagen, 25, Chisholm, govt-falsely report crime-misd, total fees/fines $400.
Robert James Devyak, 54, Buhl, fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Steven Bradley Heinrich, 55, Mountain Iron, damaged to property, fourth degree-intentional damage-other circumstances, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,446.29.
Steven Bradley Heinrich, 55, Mountain Iron, assault-fifth degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Steven Bradley Heinrich, 55, Mountain Iron, assault-fifth degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Tyler Christian Hoff, 23, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Savanna Marie St. Germaine, 27, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 79 days stayed for one year, 11 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Austin Richard Stimac, 23, Chisholm, fifth-degree assault, inflict or attempt bodily harm, 35 days local confinement, 35 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Mauricio Jesus Castillo, 27, Thief River Falls, Minn., fifth-degree assault-fear/inflict/attempt harm, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Mauricio Jesus Castillo, 27, Thief River Falls, Minn., govt-obstruct legal process-no force-misd, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Darrick Santana Moreno, 24, Eveleth, criminal damage to property-fourth-degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Savanna Marie St. Germaine, 27, Minneapolis, Minn., disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 77 days stayed for one year, 13 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Douglas Anthony Marana, 76, Chisholm, trespass-entering posted land prohibited; without first obtaining permission from owner, 30 days local confinement, stayed for six months, six months unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Patrick Michael McLaughlin, 47, Zim, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Collin Jesse Taylor, 19, Hibbing, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Gross Misdemeanor
Theresa Leigh Beaulieu, 38, Chisholm, giving peace officer false name-of another person, stay of imposition, 18 days local confinement, 18 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Stephen Harold Moore, 38, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle, body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.