HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Chauntell Marie Morris, 49, Chisholm, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four day credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Christopher Ray Allen, 41, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 76 days stayed for one year, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $500.
Christopher Ray Allen, 41, Hibbing, assault-fifth degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 76 days stayed for one year, 14 days credit for time served.
Cody Allen Cushman, 30, Chisholm, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $410.
Kenneth James Hemenway, 56, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $190.
Duane Laverne Alexander Jr., 41, Hibbing, fourth-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Christopher Ray Allen, 41, Hibbing, driving after cancellation (inimical to public safety), one year supervised probation, 365 days local confinement, 351 days stayed for one year, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $660.
Thomas Michael Gilley, 28, Moose Lake, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, one year credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Gordon Joseph Nason, 41, Grand Rapids, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance, 284 days local confinement, 284 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Duane Laverne Alexander Jr., 41, Hibbing, drugs-fifth-degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 226 days stayed for one year, 139 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
---
Felony
Timothy James Hirchert, possession of heroin in the fifth degree, one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Jarred Dean Lind, 42, Barnum, felony domestic assault, stay of imposition, 111 days local confinement, 111 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Michael Wayne Hobbs, 48, Chisholm, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, 107 days local confinement, 20 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Rosie Mae Macon, 26, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 13 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 45 days local confinement, 34 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
