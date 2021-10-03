VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Denton James Halvorson, 24, Aurora, disturb-disorderly conduct, 14 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Denton James Halvorson, 24, Aurora, Govt-obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, 14 day local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Michael Robert Erickson, 49, Holy Oak, Minnesota, duty to drive with due care, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Cody Allen Parson, 35, Saginaw, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Mahryn Gabriella Perpich, 18, Eveleth, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Tammy Eileen Otterness, 59, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
John Paul Saari, 50, Biwabik, trespassing-mine site, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Andrea Marie Balsimo, 54, International Falls, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Andrea Marie Balsimo, 54, International Falls, trespassing-building or dwelling, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Timothy Robert Gawboy, 24, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Ashley Rose Lossing, 26, Mountain Iron, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Zacharias Jerome Allegrezza, 25, Aurora, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Ashley Ann Grayson, 23, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Cole Daniel Huntoon, 26, Makinen, domestic assault-misdemeanor-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 83 days stayed for one year, seven days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Cody Walter Robinson, 19, Virginia, sale of tobacco violation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Michael Lance Goggleye, 41, Orr, escape from custody-electronic monitoring, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 276 days stayed for two years, 89 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
---
Felony
Robert James Cope, 28, Virginia, threats of violence, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Mya Nicole Walker, 30, Virginia, threats of violence-reckless disregard risk, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 42 days local confinement, 42 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Cole Daniel Huntoon, 26, Makinen, burglary in the third degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Damian Roger Rose, 23, Virginia, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.