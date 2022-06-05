VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jessica Jean Currie, 34, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Tyler Donald Carlson, 32, Ely, driver fails to stop for stop sign, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Christine Cheryl Lesemann, 50, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Christopher James Sumner, 37, Aurora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Brock Wallace Shoemaker, 23, Virginia, traffic-DUI of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Richard Micheal Keil, 66, Aurora, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Kyle Louis Coldagelli, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $495.
Zachary Tyler Mugge, 23, Hoyt Lakes, DWI-fourth-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Macie Lee Anderson, 35, Ely, criminal damage to property in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Ricky Mitchell Johnson Jr., 37, Gilbert, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $115.
Gross Misdemeanor
Mary Sue Pernu, 61, Mountain Iron, disorderly house-own or operate, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Shane Alan Simonson, 34, Duluth, Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent, one year local confinement, 32 days stayed for two years, 43 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Damian Tomas Nelson, 24, Gilbert, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Kevin Isaac Novitsky, 31, Duluth, giving a false name to a peace officer, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Tyler Christian Collins, 43, Virginia, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, one year local confinement, 344 days stayed for two years, 21 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Felony
Max Gilbert Koch, 55, Virginia, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $245.
Jacob Ryan Lemmons, 36, Eveleth, felony domestic assault, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, nine months local confinement, 52 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Jamese Antuan Scott, 21, Virginia, simple robbery, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Adam James Berg, 31, San Luis, Ariz., fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Ricky Mitchell Johnson Jr., 37, Gilbert, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 131 days local confinement, 131 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Hunter Cole Lokken, 21, Virginia, drugs-first degree-sale-50 grams or 200 dose units-amphetamine, phencyclidine, hallucinogen, 75 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 24 days local confinement, 24 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Nathan Shawn Straw, 22, Angora, third-degree assault, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $465.
