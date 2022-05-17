HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Felicia Isis LaRue, 21, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $140.
Carol Ann Brierley, 51, Hibbing, domestic assault-misdemeanor-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year probation to the court, total fees/fines $390.
Joshua Thomas Soderstrom, 37, Hibbing, traffic collision-collision with unattended vehicle, total fees/fines $190.
Alexander William Pelkey, 67, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year probation to the court, total fees/fines $390.
Carol Ann Redmond, 48, Forbes, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Isaiah Anthony Reimer, 22, Floodwood, theft-from vehicle-$500 or less, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Isaiah Anthony Reimer, 22, Floodwood, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Isaiah Anthony Reimer, 22, Floodwood, assault-fifth degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Dylan Matthew Anderson, 24, Hibbing, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 81 days satyed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Dylan Matthew Anderson, 24, Hibbing, assault-fifth degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Dylan Matthew Anderson, 24, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Michael Anthony Lavorgna, 28, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Anthony James Francke, 34, Genoa City, Wis., traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, one year local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
---
Felony
Michael Wayne Hobbs, 48, Chisholm, assault-fourth degree-peace officer-throws/transfers bodily fluids or feces at or onto officer, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, one year local confinement, 153 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Michael Wayne Hobbs, 48, Chisholm, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, 107 days local confinement, 20 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Emily Nichole Russo, 23, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year & one day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 15 days local confinement, total fees/fines $135.
