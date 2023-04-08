VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Mark Arthur Locken, 44, Hoyt Lakes, driving after revocation, total fees/fines $520.
Mark Arthur Locken, 44, Hoyt Lakes, no proof MV insurance, total fees/fines $520.
Bryan Theodore Moe, 36, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Jeremy Jason Schmitt, 45, Tower, domestic assault-misdemeanor-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Thomas Michael Geisler, 35, Ely, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Dustin Cory Heglin, 33, Ely, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Justin Patrick Oseland, 43, Gilbert, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Timothy James Hirchert, 32, Hibbing, theft-other-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $340.88.
Mary Frances Boshey, 61, Virginia, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Mary Frances Boshey, 61, Virginia, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Trevor Isaac James Cole, 19, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Jesse Michael Schleppegrell, 20, Chisholm, fourth-degree DWI controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Brylee Renee Dauphinais, 19, Eveleth, assault-fifth degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, 16 days local confinement, 16 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Gross Misdemeanor
David Simon Rangel Jr., 37, Bovey, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; blood or urine as required by search warrant, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $170.
Dustin Lee Johnson, 33, Virginia, obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Cody Joseph Tocchio, 34, Britt, carry/possess pistol without permit-public place, one year local confinement, 359 days stayed for two years, six days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Felony
Johnathan Charles Firebaugh, 40, Saginaw, Minn., receiving stolen property, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year local confinement, 109 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Johnathan Charles Firebaugh, 40, Saginaw, Minn., drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year local confinement, 106 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.