VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jason Edward Drift, 48, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Jason Edward Drift, 48, Virginia, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
John James Townsend, 39, Ely, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Forrest Dean King, 31, Minneapolis, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Aric Vincent Brock, 24, Cloquet, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Adam Daryl Gregorich, 39, Virginia, fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Adam Daryl Gregorich, 39, Virginia, disorderly conduct offensive conduct, total fees/fines $85.
Philip Allen Wadd, 19, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Michael Kevin Barrett, 54, Duluth, fifth-degree assault, fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Morgan Ethan Swanberg, 18, Dannebrog, Neb., open bottle law possession, 30 days local confinement, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Gross Misdemeanor
Shannon Dee Sundquist, 44, Chisholm, test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Lucas John Lessar, 23, Virginia, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 322 days stayed for two years, 43 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Bonnie Jean Robich, 59, Ely, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $695.
Brent Daniel Peterson, 41, Soudan, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Trevor Lee Angellar, 24, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 365 days local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $495.
Felony
Jason Edward Drift, 48, Virginia, damage to property=1st degree-value reduced over $1,000, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
David Allen Lawrence, 46, Minneapolis, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 243 days local confinement, 243 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $460.
Katie Ann Vanvickle, 47, Virginia, third-degree burglary, 21 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 25 days local confinement, 25 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $190.
Forrest Dean King, 31, Minneapolis, violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 154 days local confinement, 154 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Lucas John Lessar, 23, Virginia, threats of violence, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 43 days local confinement, 43 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $665.
Christopher George Geiger, 47, Duluth, burglary-third-degree-steal/commit felony or gross misd., 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Matthew Mitchell Huseby, 41, Two Harbors, domestic assault by strangulation, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $585.
