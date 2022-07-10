VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in Virginia District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Lawrence Dale Irving Day, 40, Nett Lake, violation of domestic abuse no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Blake Robert Buschman, 34, Babbitt, forestry-fail to obtain or carry consent to cut/remove/transport decorative trees/boughs/materials, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Blake Robert Buschman, 34, Babbitt, game and fish-trespass-after personal notification, stay of imposition, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Blake Robert Buschman, 34, Babbitt, DAR-driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $185.
Darrick Santana Moreno, 23, Mountain Iron, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Darrick Santana Moreno, 23, Mountain Iron, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Adam Guy Hill, 40, Virginia, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $410.
Trevor Isaac James Cole, disturb-disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, total fees/fines $190.
Murray Leonard Nori, 45, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Erin Charles Gonczy, 43, Pequot Lakes, Minn., DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Gross Misdemeanor
Christopher David Stella, 38, Embarrass, timber trespass on state lands, stay of imposition, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Noah Fredrick Buchholz, 34, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Tucker William Maloney, 27, Virginia, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Carla Ann Gotchie, 29, Deer River, giving a false name to a peace officer, one year local confinement, 289 days stayed for one year, 76 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Taylor Maurice Miller, 20, Virginia, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $430.
Thor Sergei Leseman, 24, Eveleth, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Carlie Marie Hadrava, 21, Britt, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Alicia Faye Lakosky, 31, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Felony
Carl Brandon Hanson, 45, Babbitt, violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 45 days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Jossan Lee Lamppa, 29, Eveleth, fifth-degree assault, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Daniel Ira Jauhola, 35, Hibbing, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 22 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
