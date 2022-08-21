VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Michael Shaun Jarvis, 34, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Dennis Duane Jones, 62, Chisholm, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Davonte Lee Boshey, 19, Virginia, criminal damage to property in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Jonas James King, 48, Virginia, theft-from coin or token operated machine, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Amber Catherine Pokorny, 39, Aurora, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Joseph Allard McLaughlin, 57, Virginia, driving after suspension, 30 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Dylan James Schaper, 34, Babbitt, domestic assault, 63 days local confinement, 63 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Gross Misdemeanor
Brandonlee Royce Carithers, 37, Iron, domestic assault-subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 115 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Christian William Bofferding, 61, Gilbert, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Davonte Lee Boshey, 19, Virginia, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Cathleen Mary Sumner, 51, Gilbert, third-degree driving while impaired (0.8 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Justin Louis Hudak, 33, St. Cloud, third-degree driving while impaired (Schedule I or II controlled substance), 364 days local confinement, 364 days credit for time served.
Keith Martin Hanson, 64, Bovey, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 365 days local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Felony
Scott Thomas Hall, 55, Saginaw, Minn., felony domestic assault, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, 78 days local confinement, 78 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Amber Rose Pagel, 35, Grand Rapids, second-degree assault, 21 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 120 days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Troy Allen Stahl, 26, Ely, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 257 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $590.
Jack Johnson Miller, 59, Springfield, Ill., sale of a simulated controlled substance, one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Justin Louis Hudak, 33, St. Cloud, fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
Daymien Scott Allen, 20, Keewatin, burglary-second degree-dwelling, 28 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Daymien Scott Allen, 20, Keewatin, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, three years supervised probation.
Dylan James Schaper, 34, Babbitt, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 19 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 86 days local confinement, 86 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
