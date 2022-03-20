VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Clinton Victor Sova, 37, Hoyt Lakes, fourth-degree DWI test .08 or over, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Tyler Lee Mason, 19, Hoyt Lakes, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,120.
Jenna Lois Kay Smith, 18, Babbitt, under 21 drinking and driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Brock Omer Myers, 37, Ely, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for six months, four days credit for time served, six months supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Clint John McKinnon, 44, Virginia, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $265.
Blake David Schiffman, 39, Gilbert, theft from building $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Markus Samuel Udovich, 22, Virginia, public nuisances, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
James Robert Knapp, 55, Eveleth, traffic-accidents-driver fails to stop for accident to property, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Elyssa Mae Erickson, 30, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Michael Forrest Kudis, 33, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 341 days stayed for two years, 24 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Joan Marie Musech, 56, Cook, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under influence alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $465.
Steven Harold Bernthal, 53, Virginia, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Kylie Nikole Schiefert, 29, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Logan Andrew James Smitherman, 28, Gilbert criminal sexual conduct-5th degree-non consensual sexual contact, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 57 days local confinement, 57 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Donald Francis Roybal Wakemup, 29, Orr, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 286 days stayed for two years, 79 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $520.
Keziah Leah Prout, 32, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $495.
Charles Esley Hale, 52, Eveleth, driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Lisa Kay Shaw, 53, Gilbert, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Ben Adam Harkonen, 33, Virginia, fourth-degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Bradley Steven Monack, 41, Eveleth, assault-fifth-degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
---
Felony
Kevin Darnell Booher Jr., 24, Eveleth, threats of violence, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 50 days local confinement, 50 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $260.
