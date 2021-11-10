HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, Grand Rapids, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, drugs-possess/sale hypo syringe/needle, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, stolen property-possess-unknown property-$250 or less, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Nicholas Alexander Wilson, 26, Duluth, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Jasmine Nicole Hagen, 24, Hibbing, government-falsely report crime, total fees/fines $400.
Nicholas Paul Jensrud, 36, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Loren Bruce Guenthner, 26, Red Lake, Minnesota, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
McKenzie Elizabeth Marie Wass, 23, Mora, Minnesota, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Jeffrey Alan Zaitz, 37, Faribault, Minnesota, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Alexander Courtney Rock, 36, Duluth, driving while impaired in the fourth degree (Schedule I/II), 90 days local confinement, 80 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $25.
Gross Misdemeanor
Casey James Redden, 30, Chisholm, damage to property-third degree-reduced value $501-$1,000, one year local confinement, 249 days stayed for two years, 116 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Felony
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, offering a forged check, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 222 days local confinement, 222 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, financial transaction card fraud, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 222 days local confinement, 222 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, third-degree burglary, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 222 days local confinement, 222 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, financial transaction card fraud, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, 222 days local confinement, 222 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, financial transaction card fraud, 25 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 219 days local confinement, 219 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, third-degree burglary, 28 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 219 days local confinement, 219 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Hunter Chance Allen, 25, homeless, theft-take/drive motor vehicle-no owner consent, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 219 days local confinement, 219 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Casey James Redden, 30, Chisholm, felony domestic assault, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 116 days local confinement, 116 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Randi Marie Greenwood, 34, Pease, Minnesota, drugs-1st degree-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or meth within 90-day period, 126 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 99 days local confinement, 99 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Alexander Courtney Rock, 36, Duluth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, six months local confinement, 80 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.