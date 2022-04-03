VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Dennis Allen Wacker, 54, Eveleth, driver’s licenses-driving restrictions-drive/operate/control, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Jacob Lee Johnson, 36, Minneapolis, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $140.
Natasha Davette Croud, 24, Duluth, criminal damage to property-fourth degree, 21 days local confinement, 21 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Nicholas Allan Henkel, 36, Eveleth, misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $15.
Alexa Christine Thompson, 23, Mountain Iron, theft by shoplifting $1-$500, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $439.98.
Joseph Warren Shermer, 60, Cook, DWI-operate snowmobile or ATV-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Lucinda Marie Rutherford, 25, International Falls, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, total fees/fines $140. 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Lori Jean Feinberg, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Garrison Pletcher Whiteside, 22, Cook, misdemeanor fourth-degree DWI-controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,120.
Andrew David Sheppard, 21, Eveleth, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Jewel May Easterday, 32, Ely, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Andrew David Sheppard, 21, Eveleth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Judy Marie Swanson, 40, Hoyt Lakes, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 263 days stayed for two years, 102 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Roy David John Grotberg, 33, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Malachi Larenn Carter, 23, St. Paul, possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $665.
Eugene Francis Varani, 70, Iron, third-degree refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
---
Felony
Kevin Patrick Greene, 50, address unavailable, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $485.
Alice Elaine Hartnell, 55, Eveleth, sale of a controlled substance in the third degree, 34 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Jamey Duane Kaster, 39, Virginia, felony domestic assault, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, one year local confinement, 113 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Jimmie Wayne Vert, 47, Britt, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
Jimmie Wayne Vert, 47, Britt, felony violation of protection order, 33 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
