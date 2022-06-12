HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jennifer Lynn Siegel, 37, Grand Rapids, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, one year probation to the court, 15 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $290.
Jennifer Lynn Siegel, 37, Grand Rapids, trespass-return to property within one year, one year probation to the court, 15 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Joshua Joseph Julien, 37, Grand Rapids, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Kyle Richard Weber, 28, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Levi Patrick Oneil, 27, Hibbing, hit and run property damage (driver required to stop), one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $140.
Levi Patrick Oneil, 27, Hibbing, driving after revocation, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Levi Patrick Oneil, 27, Hibbing, no insurance owner, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year probation to the court.
Caitlyn Rose Marx, 21, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $290.
Robert James Bowman, 35, Hibbing, stolen prop-poss-unknown prop-$250 or less, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Rodney Allen Kettle, 46, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Nicholas Jeffery Lee Brock, 25, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed for one year, 19 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $110.
Nicholas Jeffery Lee Brock, 25, Hibbing, DWI-operate motorboat under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 77 days satyed for one year, 13 day credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Maxwell Donovan Anderson, 32, Dodge Center, Minn., tamper with a motor vehicle, 21 days local confinement, 21 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Andrew Degroot, 51, Chisholm, fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Lily Caroline Mellstrom, 19, Windom, Minn., displaying/possess fake or altered driver’s license, five days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $290.
Darrick Santana Moreno, 23, Mountain Iron, driving after suspension, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Gross Misdemeanor
Shane Alan Simonson, 34, Duluth, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule 1 or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 319 days stayed for two years, 46 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Bette Jean Luukkonen, 64, Buhl, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, total fees/fines $1,015.
Joseph Albert Paoletti, 82, Orr, test refusal in the third degree, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, stayed for two years.
Tyla Jean Adams, 25, Orr, driving while impaired in the third degree, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $315.
Leslie Dale Arvila, 57, Cook, driving while impaired in the third degree, (.08 within two hours), two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, total fees/fines $620.
Zachary Johnathan Kilen, 25, Hibbing, theft by swindle, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Kyla Ann Powers, 24, Hibbing, assault-fourth degree-peace officer-physically assaults, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Tyla Jean Adams, 25, test refusal in the third degree, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $200.
Felony
Shane Alan Simonson, 34, Duluth, offering a forged check, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 43 days local confinement, 43 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
David James Damyanovich, 27, Hibbing, drugs-first-degree-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or meth within 90-day period, 138 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, 365 days local confinement, 360 days credit for time served, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Kimberly Jo Bailey, 55, Chisholm, drugs-second degree-sale 10 grams or more-a narcotic other than heroin within 90-day period, 48 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Robert James Bowman, manslaughter-second degree-culpable negligence creating unreasonable risk, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Ronald Anthony Johnson, 65, Angora, driving while impaired in the first degree (0.8 within two hours), 51 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $165.
Ronald Anthony Johnson, 65, Angora, possess ammo/any firearm-previous felony conviction, one year local confinement.
Joseph James Mallich Jr., possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 24 days local confinement, 24 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
