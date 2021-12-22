HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Brandon Anthony Anderson, 35, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, total fees/fines $310.
Jean Ann Riedl, 61, Hibbing, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol content .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Ariana Angelina Holguin, 26, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Adam Richard Luecken, 45, Cook, traffic-DWI-4th degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Amanda Rose Meyers, 33, Eveleth, theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent, 11 days local confinement, 11 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.54.
Theodore Louis Abate, 58, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Kristopher Thomas Rewertz, 35, Hibbing, theft-by swindle, 90 days local confinement, 49 days stayed for one year, 41 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Gross Misdemeanor
Amanda Rose Meyers, 33, Eveleth, giving a false name to a peace officer, one year local confinement, 354 days stayed for one year, 11 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Felony
Rachel Lynn Gilbert, 39, Hibbing, threats of violence, 27 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 133 days local confinement, 133 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Dawn Desiree Groshong, 32, Hibbing, financial transaction card fraud, 12 months & 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 14 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,635.
Dawn Desiree Groshong, 32, Hibbing, third-degree burglary, 21 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 12 days local confinement, 12 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Dawn Desiree Groshong, 32, Hibbing, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin in the third degree, 27 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 14 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Kristopher Thomas Rewertz, 35, Hibbing, felony receiving stolen property, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 41 days local confinement, 41 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kristopher Thomas Rewertz, 35, Hibbing, attempted felony receiving stolen property (attempt to commit), 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 41 days local confinement, 41 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Kristopher Thomas Rewertz, 35, Hibbing, felony theft, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 41 days local confinement, 41 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
