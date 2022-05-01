VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Cindy Lou Koller, 57, Virginia, driving after revocation, total fees/fines $515.
Cindy Lou Koller, 57, Virginia, no proof MV insurance, total fees/fines $515.
Joshua Raymond Dunphy, 28, Duluth, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Brianna Beth Gallo, 21, Chisholm, driving after suspension, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Clifton Arthella Oneal, 44, Hibbing, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $390.
Darren James Skule, 60, Soudan, criminal damage to property-fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $390.
Brandonlee Royce Carithers, 37, Iron, assault-fifth degree-fear of bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 61 days stayed for one year, 29 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Travis Michael Running Bear, 24, Virginia, domestic assault fear BH, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Jade Louise Mather, 32, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Alexander Joseph O’Brien, 25, Eveleth, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 58 days credit for time served, 58 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Seth Jacob Sutich, 43, Biwabik, driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Seth Jacob Sutich, 43, Biwabik, possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, one year supervised probation.
Amber Dawn Moss, 37, Bemidji, uttering or possessing counterfeit currency, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Wade Ervin Flannery, test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Therese Ann Peterson, 63, Mountain Iron, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Joel Michael Andrewjeski, 73, Cloquet, driving while impaired in the second degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, eight days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Paul Anthony Debelak, fourth-degree DWI controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,110.
Terry James Gregorich, 47, Eveleth, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Francis Cedric Littlewolf Jr., 54, Orr, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $120.
Francis Cedric Littlewolf Jr., 54, Orr, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,020.
Alexander Joseph O’Brien, 25, Eveleth, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, one year local confinement, 307 days stayed for two years, 58 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Felony
David Paul Adams, 56, Virginia, threats of violence, stay of imposition, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Brandonlee Royce Carithers, 37, Iron, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, 29 days local confinement, 29 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Todd Henry Dennis, 31, Virginia, domestic abuse; violates two or more OFP within 10 years of previous conviction, 27 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 26 days local confinement, 26 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $265.
Sheryl Hart Proch, 57, Eveleth, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 48 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $170.
