HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
—
Misdemeanor
Chana Lea Gustafson, 36, St. Cloud, domestic assault-misdemeanor-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for two eyars, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Chana Lea Gustafson, 36, St. Cloud, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Leah Lynn Thayer, 52, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Gregory Allen Hovet II, Hibbing, disturb-disorderly conduct, 45 days local confinement, 44 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Brian Joseph Villalovos, 44, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle=body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
David Ronald Kangas, 66, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $790.
—
Gross Misdemeanor
Robert Lee Mountjoy, 46, Buhl, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under influence alcohol, 365 days local confinement, 347 days stayed for two years, 18 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Kira Lyn Robich, 34, Chisholm, escape from custody-electronic monitoring, stay of imposition, one year local confinement, 354 days stayed for two years, 11 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
—
Felony
Kira Lyn Robich, 34, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year and one day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 33 days local confinement, 33 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
