VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Cole Daniel Maki, 23, Virginia, fourth-degree criminal damage to property, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Darrek Jerome Porter, 31, Duluth, disorderly conduct offensive conduct, 14 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Denton James Halvorson, 25, Aurora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 48 days local confinement, 45 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $240.
Mijajean Louise Bjork Jourdain, 31, Virginia, damage to property-fourth degree-intentional damage-other circumstances, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served.
Scott Allen Ellertson, 60, Albert Lea, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,110.
Andrew Gene Merhar, 39, Babbitt, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Tyler Lee Mason, 19, Hoyt Lakes, liquor-underage consumption 18-21, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Shawn Desheldon Lewis Jr., domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 31 days local confinement, 31 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed for one year, nine days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $25.
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 51 days stayed for one year, 39 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $25.
Gross Misdemeanor
Ryan Adams Griffith, 39, Cook, neglect of a child, one year local confinement, 245 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Randall Lee Scott, 33, Aurora, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $590.
Charlotte Rae Bjork, 34, Mountain Iron, third-degree DWI-controlled substance, one year local confinement, 351 days stayed for two years, 14 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $115.
Eric Paul Gaul, 41, Makinen, test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Dylan James Petersen, 34, Eveleth, violation of harassment restraining order, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for two years, 20 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Nicole S. Sophia, 31, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), one year local confinement, 337 days stayed for two years, 28 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Dylan James Petersen, 34, Eveleth, violation of harassment restraining order, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for two years, 20 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Jordan Randolph Adams, 19, Hoyt Lakes, damage to property-third degree-reduce value $501-$1,000; one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Shirley Marie Hardy, 63, Deerwood, Minn., criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under influence alcohol, one year local confinement, 305 days stayed for two years, 10 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $990.
Kavan Lee Plesha, 19, criminal sexual conduct-5th degree-non consensual sex contact, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $2,775.29.
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 356 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, 356 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, possess ammo/any firearm-user of controlled substance, one year local confinement 326 days stayed for two years, 39 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Nathan Israel Heazlett, 49, Duluth, domestic assault-GM-subsequent violation, nine months local confinement, 269 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Felony
Jerrid James Dombrowski, 27, Embarrass, felony domestic assault, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $365.
Brandon Travis McDonald, 50, Cleveland, Ohio, fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct-force or coercion, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 184 days local confinement, 184 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Mijajean Louis Bjork Jourdain, 31, Virginia, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Kevin Alan Givens, 45, Saginaw, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Jacob Aaron Myers, 24, Iron, felony receiving stolen property, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years probation, total fees/fines $215.
Jacob Aaron Myers, 24, Iron, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, possess methamphetamine in the third degree in school/park/public housing zone or drug treatment facility, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, nine days local confinement, nine days credit for time served, total fees/fines $390.
Leonardo David Martinez, 22, Angora, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 39 days local confinement, 39 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.