VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Bridget Jade Sandstrom, 25, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 82 days stayed for one year, eight days credit for time served, total fees/fines $110.
Leonard Raymond Raati Jr., 28, Ely, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Bridget Jade Sandstrom, 25, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $110.
Lamonica Deshona Shirley, 22, Duluth, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Thomas John Strle, 22, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Michael Charles Major, 55, Gilbert, driving while impaired in the fourth degree (0.8 within two hours), 90 days local confinement, 84 days stayed for one year, six days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $485.
Justin Allen Bliss, 38, NPA, theft0-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Justin Allen Bliss, 38, NPA, trespass return to property within one year, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Ceasar Manuel Munoz, 31, Virginia, sell or give alcoholic beverages to a minor, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Thomas John Strle, 22, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Thomas John Strle, 22, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Nathon Kurt Willman, 38, Biwabik, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Nathon Kurt Willman, 38, Biwabik, DANCO violation, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Gross Misdemeanor
Tyler James Adamski, 20, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), one year local confinement, 323 days stayed for two years, 42 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Jason Micheal Evans, 36, Hoyt Lakes, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 356 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Jason Micheal Evans, 36, Hoyt Lakes, child endangerment, one year local confinement, 356 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Jamey Duane Kaster, 39, Virginia, violation of an harassment restraining order, one year local confinement, 360 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Zachary Louistan Nagel, 27, Babbitt, receiving stolen property, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Jamey Duane Kaster, 39, Virginia, domestic assault-subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 343 days stayed for two years, 22 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Tyler James Adamski, 20, Eveleth, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 323 days stayed for two years, 42 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Bridget Jade Sandstrom, 25, Virginia, driving after cancellation, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Bridget Jade Sandstrom, 25, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, one year local confinement, 359 days stayed for two years, six days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $115.
Preston Matthew Connor, 26, Mountain Iron, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 311 days stayed for two years, 54 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Mackenzie Mae Taylor, 37, Cook, test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Justin Allen Bliss, 38, NPA, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 96 days local confinement, 96 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Felony
Dalton James Richard, 27, Virginia, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $215.
Robert James Jacka, 59, Gilbert, violation of an harassment restraining order, 27 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 91 days local confinement, 91 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $215.
Tyler James Adamski, 20, Eveleth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 42 days local confinement, 42 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Thomas John Strle, 22, Eveleth, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Thomas John Strle, 22, Eveleth, drugs-1st degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 98 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Michael Charles Major, 55, Gilbert, violation of domestic abuse no-contact order, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, six days local confinement, six days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Thomas John Strle, 22, Eveleth, drugs-first degree-possess 50 grams or more-cocaine or methamphetamine, 85 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
