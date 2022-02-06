VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Alex Joseph Marafiot, 24, Aurora, traffic-DWI-4th-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Andrew Joseph Debeltz, 46, Isabella, Minn., disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, five days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $290.
Jeremy James Andress, 29, MCF-St. Cloud, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Shawn Lee McClay, 45, Arlington, Minn., disturb-disorderly conduct, 15 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Mackenzie Reed Hartshorn, 27, Virginia, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines, $25.
Dustin Corby Petty, 32, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $490.
Zachery Eugene Otto, 23, Gilbert, trespassing-building or dwelling, 14 days local confinement, 14 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Justin Charles Kainz, 44, Makinen, govt-obstruct legal process-no force, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Rayanne Cynthia Marroquin, 19, Mountain Iron, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Ashton Jeremiah Swanson, 24, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 337 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Ashton Jeremiah Swanson, 24, Hibbing, damage to property-third degree-reduce value $501-$1,000, one year local confinement, 337 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation.
James Dean Mattson, 60, Gilbert, hunting-gross overlimits of wild animals-violation and penalty, 120 days local confinement, 115 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $4,845.
Amanda Rose Meyers, 33, Eveleth, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 333 days stayed for one year, 32 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Charles Esley Hale, 51, Eveleth, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 326 days stayed for two years, 39 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Lesley Scott Banks, 60, Biwabik, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Mackenzie Reed Hartshorn, 27, Virginia, possess ammo/any firearm-user of controlled substance, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Jon Frederic Ivonen, 64, Willow Park, Texas, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $990.
Dillon Jaymes Frye, 30, Makinen, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-under influence alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,598.63.
Kenneth Tyrone Mills, 29, St. Paul, second degree DWI controlled substance (with child endangerment), 100 days local confinement, 100 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
---
Felony
Jeremy James Andress, 29, MCF-St. Cloud, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
David Patrick Farmer, 62, Tower, driving while impaired in the first degree (.08 within two hours), 42 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, six days local confinement, total fees/fines $1,315.
Summer Dazes Ivory-Lucas, 23, Hibbing, threats of violance, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Dacotah Jerome Zemke, 25, homeless, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 66 days local confinement, 66 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
Joseph Duane Johnson, 25, Gilbert, assault-second degree-dangerous weapon, 36 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, six months local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Joseph Duane Johnson, 25, Gilbert, dangerous weapon-discharge firearm-endanger safety, 12 months & 1 day, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, six months local confinement, four days credit for time served.
