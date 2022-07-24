VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Marcus Amir Hoagland, 24, St. Paul, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jacob Rynold Bodie, 38, Aurora, domestic assault, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Jacob Rynold Bodie, 38, Aurora, disorderly conduct, Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, four days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $185.
Jacob Rynold Bodie, 38, Aurora, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year supervised probation.
Heather Jean Villebrun, 48, Virginia, driving after revocation, total fees/fines $490.
Heather Jean Villebrun, 48, Virginia, driver must carry proof of insurance, total fees/fines $490.
Kalley Ranee Willner, 23, Virginia, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Priscilla Bethany Faust, 34, International Falls, DWI-operaate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Gross Misdemeanor
Matthew Adam Kinnunen, 35, Tower, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 300 days local confinement, 300 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $165.
Mason Robert Hill, 20, Buhl, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Felony
Rustin Kent Hartland, 45, Tower, driving while impaired in the first degree, 62 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $170.
Rustin Kent Hartland, 45, Tower, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Marcus Amir Hoagland, 24, St. Paul, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 12 months & 1 day, St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Jacque Love, 34, Wahkon, Minn., felon in possession of a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Jacque Love, 34, Wahkon, Minn., dangerous weapon-discharge firearm-endanger safety, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Cory Eno Gadbois, 44, Columbia Heights, Minn., theft of motor vehicle, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 36 days local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $185.
Devin John Strand, 24, Virginia, drive-by shooting, 57 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, six months local confinement, 34 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $340.
Aaron Robert Petersen, 26, Gilbert, third-degree assault, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines, $1,090.
