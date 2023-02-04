HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Melissa Autumn Hart, 22, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Chad Allen Hooper, 28, Chisholm, third-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $620.
Charles E. Lockhart, 53, Chisholm, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Kevin Peter Anderson, 67, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 70 days local confinement, 70 days credit for time served.
Derick Steven Boyd, 32, Chisholm, criminal damage to property-tampering w/motor vehicle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $290.
Derick Steven Boyd, 32, Chisholm, trespassing-business, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation.
Bryan Matthew LaBarge, 29, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Robert Donald James Peroceski, 38, Hibbing, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Andrico John Fatticci, 41, Hibbing, DWI-any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Gross Misdemeanor
Kyle Vernon Busby, 24, Chisholm, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, one year local confinement, 345 days stayed for two years, 20 days credit for time served, tow years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Melissa Autumn Hart, 22, furnishing alcohol to an underage person, one year local confinement, 353 days stayed for two years, 12 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Melissa Autumn Hart, 22, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, 10 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Nicholas Alan Macartney, 42, Duluth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, one year local confinement.
Kelly Jenko Triebwasser, 38, confidential address, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $730.
Bradley Stephen Nosie, 59, Chisholm, second-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.
Bradley Stephen Nosie, 59, Chisholm, test refusal in third degree, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $330.
Bradley Stephen Nosie, 59, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Kevin Peter Anderson, 67, Hibbing, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 295 days stayed for one year, 70 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Rowan Avery Frand, 27, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $415.
Felony
Joshua Henry Rivet, 36, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 152 days local confinement, 152 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Alexander Scott Westby, 36, Grand Rapids, offering a forged check, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $140.
Kirk Rodney Velcheff, 59, Chisholm, driving while impaired in the first degree (.08 within two hours), 42 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 127 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,370.
Nicholas Alan Macartney, 42, Duluth, felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Kelly Jenko Triebwasser, 38, confidential address, threats of violence, 12 months & 1 day Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years, supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Blake Andrew Stangel, 53, Hibbing, second-degree murder, with intent-not premeditated, 340 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Blake Andrew Stangel, 53, Hibbing, first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime (aid/abet-GOC), 110 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $50.
Katelyn Joleen Kruger, 26, Litchfield, Minn., burglary-second degree-dwelling, 28 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 180 days local confinement, 93 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Linsey Leroy Harmon, 59, Hibbing, threats of violence, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 10 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Linsey Leroy Harmon, 59, Hibbing, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, 10 days local confinement, 10 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Brandon Thomas Kelly, 31, Duluth, drugs-second degree-possess 6 grams or more heroin, 108 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
