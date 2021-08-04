HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Douglas James Ulinski, 62, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on a street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Trena Helene Chackel, 47, Hibbing, trespass-occupy/enter dwelling/locked/posted build, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Gerald Leon Liesmaki, fail to yield right of way (making left turn), five days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $285.
Memory Ann Malone, 41, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Larry Early Avery, 24, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Michael Lance Goggleye, 41, Orr, violation of an order for protection, 79 days local confinement, 79 days credit for time served.
Michael Lance Goggleye, 41, Nett Lake, violation of an order for protection, 79 days local confinement, 79 days credit for time served.
Randy Thomas Haupt, 34, Chisholm, traffic-accidents-driver fails to stop for accident to property, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $185.
Amber Mae Gorden, 38, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-fourth-degree drive while impaired, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
Aliyah Kristine Raymond, 19, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Scott Fitzgerald Kesler, 32, Tower, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 259 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Devin Levi Larson, 30, Minneapolis, drugs-fifth-degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Robert Smith, 28, Hibbing, assault on a peace officer in the fourth degree, one year local confinement, three months stayed for two years, 36 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $500.
Larry Early Avery, 24, Hibbing, DWI in the fourth-degree (Schedule I/II), 90 days local confinement, 45 days stayed for one year, 16 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation.
Felony
Devin Levi Larson, 30, Minneapolis, theft-take/driver motor vehicle-no owner consent, 23 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Robert Smith, 28, Hibbing, felony domestic assault, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, nine months local confinement, 36 days credit for time served, five years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Larry Earl Avery, 24, Hibbing, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 45 days local confinement, 16 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Jeffrey John Sterling, 53, Chisholm, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, total fees/fines $135.
Jeffrey John Sterling, 53, Chisholm, sale of marijuana in the fifth-degree (aid/abet), one year & one day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served.
