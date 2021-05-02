VIRGINIA

DISTRICT COURT

VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.

Misdemeanor

Danielle Lorraine Lien, 52, Hoyt Lakes, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.

Dylan James Schaper, 33, Babbitt, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.

Sheean Marie Johnson, 23, Aurora, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.

Bryan David Royer, 31, Hoyt Lakes, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.

James Will Sivers, 30, Biwabik, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.

Jerry Raymond Stoll Jr., disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 12 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.

Jerry Raymond Stoll, 29, Virginia, trespass return to property within one year, 90 days local confinement, total fees/fines $95.84.

Tessa Lemarie Cornwell, 32, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.

Nicolette Gwen Shaff, 31, Gilbert, driving after cancellation.

Nicolette Gwen Shaff, 31, Gilbert, no insurance owner.

Dylan Robert Giernoth, 30, Buhl, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.

Valene Marilyn Miller, 36, Virginia, assault-5th-degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, 39 days local confinement, 39 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.

Jeremy Paul Finley, 43, Superior, Wis., DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $611.

Jewel May Easterday, 31, Ely, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $300.

Madyson Marie Anderson, 20, Aurora, DAS driving after suspension, total fees/fines $285.

Gross Misdemeanor

Michael David Garrity, 33, Virginia, domestic assault, stay of imposition, two years supervised probation, 114 days local confinement, 114 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.

Mark Alan Lindelof, 47, Forbes, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.

Michael David Garrity, 33, Virginia escape from custody-electronic monitoring-specified offenses (felony), one year local confinement, 303 days stayed for two years, 62 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.

Ryan Ilmer Seppi, 26, Virginia, criminal sexual conduct-5th degree-non-consensual sex contact, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,085.

Felony

Paul Wade Munter, 41, Mountain Iron, drugs-4th degree-sale-Schedule 1, 2, 3, but not marijuana, stay of imposition, 133 days local confinement, 133 days credit for time served, two years and five months supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,580.

Dylan Robert Giernoth, 30, Buhl, damaged to property-1st degree-value reduced over $1,000, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 151 days local confinement, 151 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $765.04.

James Robert Ray Howell Jr., assault-third-degree-substantial bodily harm, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 95 days local confinement, 95 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.

Nicholas Paul Singewald, 31, Biwabik, damaged to property-1st degree-value reduced more than $1,000, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, one day local confinement, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $3,130.

