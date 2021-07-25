VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
•••
Misdemeanor
Damian Roger Rose, 23, Virginia, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
James Jeffrey Sheffield, 33, Minneapolis, flee officer on foot or by other means other than a motor vehicle, 15 days local confinement, 15 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Alyssa Marie Zuber, 28, Duluth, domestic assault, 46 days local confinement, 46 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jeremy Phillip Ames, 47, Embarrass, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 50 days stayed for one year, 40 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Nicholas William Rautio-Koppes, 23, Virginia, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $485
Jeffrey Arthur Refsdahl, 52, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
James Doran Johnson Jr., 34, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Jesse Matteson, 39, Gilbert, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $690.
Shilo Marie Martell, 37, Biwabik, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Todd Henry Dennis, 31, Virginia, domestic assault-GM-subsequent violation, one year local confinement, 296 days stayed for two years, 69 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Edward Joseph Maloney, 29, Burnsville, Minn., driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,015.
Nicolle Rae Swanson, 39, Angora, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Todd Henry Dennis, 31, Virginia, drugs-fifth degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 296 days stayed for two years, 69 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Joshua John Petruska, 33, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Felony
Charles Wesley Myhre, 41, Virginia, aiding an offender to avoid arrest-harbor/conceal, 13 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 267 days local confinement, 267 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.