VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Jessica Johanna Zapf, 27, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct - Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jessica Johanna Zapf, 27, Eveleth, Disorderly Conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Beth Ann King, 26, Tower, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 66 days stayed for one year, 24 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $160.
Brian John Odonnell, St. Paul, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Nicholas John Hannuksela, 27, Eveleth, theft-take/use/transfer movable property-no consent, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,042.09.
Wayne Allen Rebarchek, 51, Duluth, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 13 days local confinement, stayed for six months, six months unsupervised probation.
Wayne Allen Rebarchek, 51, Duluth, driver’s licenses-operate motor vehicle after license suspension, 13 days local confinement, stayed for six months, six months unsupervised probation.
Timothy J. Hirchert, 31, Hibbing, trespass-return to property within one year, 90 days local confinement, 67 days stayed for one year, 23 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $225.04.
William Michael Howard, 35, Frankfort, Kentucky, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $415.
Gross Misdemeanor
Matthew Adam Kinnunen, 34, Virginia, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 80 days credit for time served.
Zachary Kyle Curfman, 28, Gilbert, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Theodore Charles Fellios, 27, Mokena, Illinois, traffic-DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Theodore Charles Fellios, 27, Mokena, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (hallucinogen), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Beth Ann King, 26, Tower, theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent, one year local confinement, 341 days stayed for one year, 24 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Carey Willis Martin, 55, Embarrass, test refusal in the second degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Nancy Mae Argalias, 71, Cook, driving while impaired in the second degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
Brian Lee Whiteman, 46, Nett Lake, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Matthew Adam Kinnunen, 34, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
