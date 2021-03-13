VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Roger Lee Baumgartner Jr., 55, Virginia, fourth degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Renee Johnson, 20, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $160.
Lucas Henry Dlubac, 34, Hoyt Lakes, assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Lucas Henry Dlubac, 34, Hoyt Lakes, Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 60 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Brianna Leigh Carlson, 28, Virginia, careless driving, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $185.
Martin William Livermore, 48, Virginia, DWI-combination any two alcohol/controlled substance/intoxicating substance, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $485.
Krystle Noel Richards, 33, Gilbert, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule 1/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Samuel Kenneth Lord, 28, Aurora, DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Cassie Marie Erickson, 33, Mountain Iron, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no contest, 90 days local confinement, 67 days stayed for one year, 23 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Jolene Mae Gitzlaff, 38, Virginia, second degree refusal to submit to test, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Orenthius Deonte Kotz-Abdullah, 29, Brooklyn Park, Minn., one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, total fees/fines $615.
Felony
Lucas Henry Dlubac, 34, Hoyt Lakes, burglary-2nd degree-dwelling, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 30 days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Nicole S. Sophia, 29, Virginia, check forgery, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 37 days local confinement, 37 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
