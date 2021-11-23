HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on fe lony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Michael Dean Carlson, 19, Hibbing, traffic-DUI-4th-degree-controlled substance, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
Rusell Cody Christianson, 33, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $140.
Layne Joseph Zlonis, 31, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year unsupervised probation, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Michael John Broker, 30, Virginia, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Michael John Broker, 30, Virginia, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, 90 days local confinement, 70 days stayed for two years, 20 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $90.
Irmalinda Manriquez, 46, Hibbing, domestic assault-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jeanette Rosemarie Star, 48, Hibbing, Traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Bailey Cheyenne Lindell, 26, Britt, traffic-DWI-4th-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
KC Lee Christenson, 21, Hibbing, third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $620.
Jonathon Edward Treece, 39, Alexandria, Minnesota, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 227 days local confinement, 227 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jeanette Rosemarie Star, 48, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Tracey Allen Gibson, 49, Virginia, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
---
Felony
Patrick Ross Siefert, 56, Embarrass, threats of violence, three years supervised probation, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, one year local confinement, 266 days stayed for three years, 99 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
