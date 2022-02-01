HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Clyde Allan Eddy, 72, Maple Grove, Minn., DWI-fourth degree driving while impaired, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $390.
Joe Edward Tommila, 50, Hibbing, domestic abuse-violate order for protection, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Ynes Skylor-Rayn Schrader, 23, Minneapolis, DWI-fourth degree driving while impaired, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $410.
David Anthony Glass, 25, Mountain Iron, assault-5th-degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Eric Robert Martinson, 56, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third degree, 365 days local confinement, 315 days stayed for two years, 50 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Eric Robert Martinson, 56, Hibbing, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, 365 days local confinement, 321 days stayed for two years, 44 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Nicole Danielle Lange, 45, Angora, driving while impaired in the third degree (.08 within two hours), two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, total fees/fines $220.
---
Felony
Glenn Edward Bjelland, 39, Bovey, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Gary Richard Wessman, 29, Aurora, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for one year, six months local confinement, 94 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jeremy Ross Sterzinger, 34, Hibbing, felony domestic assault, 49 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Jeremy Ross Sterzinger, 34, Hibbing, drugs, third-degree-possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, 30 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Zachary Martin Voss, 32, Duluth, burglary in the third degree, 30 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Zachary Martin Voss, 32, Duluth, drugs-third degree-possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin, 45 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $190.
