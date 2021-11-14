VIRGINIA
DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Michael Forrest Kudis, 32, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 58 days stayed for one year, 32 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Robert Allie Silda, 72, Gheen, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Garrett Allen Dorsher, 26, Eveleth, fourth-degree damage to property $1-$500; 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Ashton Lee Baker, 19, Biwabik, disturb-disorderly conduct, 45 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Ashton Lee Baker, 19, Biwabik, liquor-underage consumption 18-21, 45 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $215.
Joseph David Karkoska, 38, Virginia, traffic=DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for two years, five days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $465.
Scarlett Rain Stull, 23, International Falls, duty to drive with care, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Nadine Kay Udovich, 53, Gheen, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $260.
Andrew August Brown, 32, Anoka, Minnesota, disorderly conduct, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Ricky Lee Hagedorn, 61, Ely, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Brian Adam Burba, 39, Gilbert, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 13 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Brian Adam Burba, 39, Gilbert, obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, 90 days local confinement, 13 days credit for time served.
Donald Durand Johnson, 56, Palo, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $210.
Forrest Dean King, 33, Eveleth, assault in the fifth degree, 90 days local confinement, 65 days stayed for one year, 25 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Forrest Dean King, 33, Eveleth, assault-fifth degree-inflict or attempt bodily harm, 90 days local confinement, 65 days stayed for one year, 25 days credit for time served.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Garrett Allen Dorsher, 26, Eveleth, arson in the fourth degree, 128 days local confinement, 128 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Andrew August Brown, 32, Anoka, Minnesota, third-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Andre Christopher Walker, 44, Virginia, threats of violence, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Charley Rose Morrison, 21, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the third degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), one year local confinement, 332 days stayed for two years, 33 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
---
Felony
Robert Allie Silda, 72, Gheen, possession of a narcotic drug other than heroin in the third degree (methamphetamine), 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Garrett Allen Dorsher, 26, Eveleth, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 17 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 209 days local confinement, 179 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.