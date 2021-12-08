HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Thomas John Strle, 22, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Antonio Angel Holguin, 25, Hibbing, assault in the fifth-degree, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $135.
Zachary Aaron Schmelzer, 27, Hibbing, fleeing police officer, total fees/fines $395.
Cory Russell Gill, 50, Hibbing, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 23 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Sara Ann Stone, 38, Hibbing, disorderly conduct, Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, one year probation to the court, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $140.
Sheila Charday Kimbrough, 34, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, total fees/fines $395.
Jesse Vaughn Damren, 31, Hibbing, theft-other-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $140.
Dawn Desiree Groshong, 32, Hibbing, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 30 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Dawn Desiree Groshong, 32, Hibbing, tampering w/witness-third degree, prevent testimony by inti, 30 days local confinement, 30 days credit for time served.
Rylan Walter Porter, 22, International Falls, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 90 days local confinement, four days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Rachel Lynn Gilbert, 39, Hibbing, violation of harassment restraining order, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 232 days stayed for two years, 133 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $50.
Chad Michael Friend, 36, Chisholm, criminal vehicular operation-bodily harm-alcohol concentration .08 or more, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $385.
Ashley Louise Scholler, 25, International Falls, burglary in the third degree, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 347 days stayed for two years, 18 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Aaron Lewis Tronnes, 21, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third degre (.08 within two hours), two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $620.
Kelsey Ann Goroni, 29, Chisholm, driving while impaired in the third degre (.08 within two hours), one year local confinement, 350 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
David Allen Maki, 51, Lino Lakes, Minnesota, driving restrictions-drive/operate/control motor vehicle w/o ignition interlock, 91 days local confinement, 91 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jacob Ryan Brunder, 32, Effie, harassment-causes or reasonably expect to cause substantial emotional distress to other person, one year local confinement, stayed 351 days for two years, 14 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Felony
Bart John Ziebarth, 42, Keewatin, drugs-third-degree-sale-narcotic, 24 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
Rachel Lynn Gilbert, 39, Hibbing, violation of harassment restraining order, five years supervised probation, 133 days local confinement, 133 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Gary Allen Novak Jr., 52, Cook, possession of methamphetamine in the first degree, 110 months St. Clouc Correctional Facility, 257 days local confinement, 257 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Dwayne Antonio Washington, 35, Hibbing, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for 60 days, 414 days local confinement, 414 days credit for time served, 60 days probation to the court, total fees/fines $135.
