VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Shane Mathew Buresh, 42, Forbes, DWI-4th degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Christopher John Samuelson, 39, Virginia, domestic assault, 68 days local confinement, 68 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Christopher John Samuelson, 39, Virginia, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 61 days local confinement, 61 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Patrick Henry Kamrowski, 32, Aurora, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 62 days local confinement, 62 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Patrick Henry Kamrowski, 32, Aurora, driving while impaired in the fourth degree, 60 days local confinement, 60 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Gross Misdemeanor
Traci Ann Smith, 39, Ely, test refusal in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Gary Lynn Baker, 46, Buhl, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $240.
Marie Elizabeth Barks, 41, Kansas City, Mo., possess pistol without permit, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Christopher John Samuelson, 39, Virginia, interference with an emergency call, one year local confinement, 297 days stayed for one year, 68 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Zeb David Pickar, 42, Eveleth, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 348 days stayed for two years, 17 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Richard Jay Smith, 52, Chisholm, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Richard Jay Smith, 52, Chisholm, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Felony
Blayne Martin Hill, 20, Ely, burglary in the third degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Thomas James Niehoff, 24, Aurora, financial transaction card fraud, stay of imposition, two days local confinement, two days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Alyssa Lianne Keezer, 28, Tower, damage to property-1st degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 23 days local confinement, 23 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
