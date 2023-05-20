VIRGINIA—The following were sentenced in Virginia District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Terrance Leon Peterson, 76, Ely, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Malcolm Tyrell Hoagland, 25, Orr, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 77 days local confinement, 77 days credit for time served.
Zachary James Lundstrom, 33, Ely, traffic-DUI-fourth degree .08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Kenneth Dale Paulson, 63, Virginia, domestic assault-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Clevoane Eugene Trice, 27, St. Paul, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 71 days stayed for one year, 19 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Haili Mary Carlson, 27, Aurora, DWI-fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,025.
Tiffany Annette Halverson, 48, Eveleth, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,090.
Brandon Steven Singewald, 29, Kinney, fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,025.
Lisa Helene Ollikkala, 42, Cook, obstructing legal process, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $100.
Denise Michele Levasseur, 45, Virginia, carrying pistol while under influence of alcohol-concentration .10 or more, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $390.
Blake Douglas Palazzari, 39, Gilbert, traffic-duty to drive with due care-speed greater than reasonable, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,000.
Christopher James Sumner, 38, Gilbert, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-body contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $90.
Robert Michael Glinsek, 53, Tower, fourth-degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Aaron Lee Landon, 47, Rochester, Minn., fourth-degree driving while impaired, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Nina Rose Villebrun, 38, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substance, 34 days local confinement, 34 days credit for time served.
Nina Rose Villebrun, 38, Cook, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of controlled substanced, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $419.63.
Tasha Louise Azure, 32, Hoyt Lakes, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, 67 days stayed for one year, 23 days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Charlene Elizabeth Hanson, 64, Cook, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 86 days stayed for one year, four days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,115.
Michael Aaron Hoving, 45, careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Gross Misdemeanor
Charles Cavour Lenich, 42, second-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Andre Francis Buck, 23, Virginia, DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Tasha Louise Azure, 32, Hoyt Lakes, third-degree damage to property-reduce value $501-$1,000, one year local confinement, 344 days stayed for two years, 21 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,178.90.
David Wesley Hecker, 52, North Branch, Minn., third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Jeremy Alan Preston, 45, Mountain Iron, second-degree driving while impaired, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Nina Rose Villebrun, 38, Cook, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (heroin), one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation.
Douglas Jeffrey Hustad, 56, Gilbert, traffic-third-degree DWI, operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Denise Michele Levasseur, 45, Virginia, traffic-third-degree DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
James Jeffrey Sheffield, 35, Faribault, Minn., drugs, fifth-degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, 91 days local confinement, 90 days credit for time served.
Felony
Ben Lawrence Marks, 37, Babbitt, felon in possession of ammunition or a firearm, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $215.
Ben Lawrence Marks, 37, Babbitt, drugs-third-degree-sale 10/more dosages phencyclidine or hallucinogen, 60 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility.
Jacob Lee Brock, 37, Iron, domestic assault, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 18 days local confinement, 18 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
