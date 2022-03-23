HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
---
Misdemeanor
Ray Charles Brantley, 62, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 89 days stayed for one year, one day credit for time served.
Andrew Donavon Hoffman, 24, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-brawling or fighting, 90 days local confinement, 31 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
Travis Richard Stark, 30, Chisholm, DWI-operate motor vehicle=alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for one year, two days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,110.
Tadd Mitchell Nelson, 23, Hibbing, third-degree driving while impaired, one year unsupervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $1,115.
Dennis Keith Rogers, 48, Hibbing, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/boisterous/noisy/obscene, one year supervised probation, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, total fees/fines $190.
---
Gross Misdemeanor
Nathan Robert Smith, 31, Duluth, drugs-5th degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, two years supervised probation, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, nine days credit for time served, total fees/fines $100.
Adrian Ernest Smock, 35, Chisholm, driving while impaired in the second degree (Schedule I or II controlled substance), 365 days local confinement, 275 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $615.
---
Felony
Isaac Ezekiel Paul Wiberg Williams, 26, Chisholm, possession of heroin in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, three days local confinement, three days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Paul Lewis Mason, 43, Hibbing, felony domestic assault, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, one year local confinement, 109 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Christopher Thomas Sersha, 27, Hibbing, possession of methamphetamine in the fifth degree, 15 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 117 days local confinement, 117 days credit for time served, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Bryan Matthew Labarge, 28, Hibbing, assault in the third degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Cody Allen Cushman, 29, Chisholm, stalking-engages in stalking, 18 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, 35 days local confinement, 35 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $140.
