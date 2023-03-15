HIBBING—The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
—
Misdemeanor
Conrad John Huismann, 35, Gheen, traffic-DUI-fourth-degree, .08 or more in two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $325.
Jacklynn Ann Parks, 46, Hibbing, harassment; restraining order-violate restraining order, 90 days local confinement, 81 days stayed for one year, nine days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $50.
Justin Ryan Rivera Sr., 36, Duluth, theft-shoplifting-$500 or less, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $140.
Veronica Lorraine Laputka, 39, Hibbing, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $390.
Raymond Lee Pierce, 51, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
Madeline Jane Ricord, 24, Duluth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, 88 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $420.
Gross Misdemeanor
Kimberly Ann Norris, 38, Hibbing, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $30.
Darryl Dauyne Juntunen, 63, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, one year local confinement, 361 days stayed for two years, four days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $150.
Felony
Levi Patrick ONeil, 28, Hibbing, receiving stolen property, stay of imposition, two yeras supervised probation, one year local confinement, total fees/fines $50.
Levi Patrick ONeil, 28, Hibbing, domestic assault-felony, 27 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, 157 days local confinement, 157 days credit for time served.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.