VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Tanya Ruth Minissale, 37, Virginia, traffic-insurance-uninsured vehicle, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $1,423.78.
James Arthur Hillman, 58, Hoyt Lakes, no proof MV insurance, total fees/fines $565.
James Arthur Hillman, 58, Hoyt Lakes, no insurance owner, total fees/fines $565.
James Arthur Hillman, 58, Hoyt Lakes, tires unsafe condition-driving, total fees/fines $565.
John Steven Parise, 69, misdemeanor 4th degree DWI, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Daniel Earl Fredrickson, 34, Hoyt Lakes, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order, 90 days local confinement, 87 days stayed for one year, three days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Joseph Lee Wilson, 30, Biwabik, trespass-return to property within one year, 66 days local confinement, 66 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Gross Misdemeanor
Michael Eduardo Zelazny, 32, Floodwood, DWI-refuse to submit to chemical test; breath or test refusal or failure, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Michael Eduardo Zelazny, 32, Floodwood, obstruct legal process-interfere with peace officer, one year local confinement, 363 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation.
Erin Monica Scovell, 37, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the third degree, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Jared Mark Wagner, 46, Virginia, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Felony
Theodore Philip Pemble, 53, Aurora, drugs-1st degree-sale-17 grams or more-cocaine or meth within 90-day period, 75 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for five years, five years supervised probation, six months local confinement, 13 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Joseph Lee Wilson, 30, Biwabik, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, stay of imposition, 120 days local confinement, 66 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Kathy Jean Anderson, 41, Eveleth, drugs-third degree-possess-methamphetamine in school/park/pub housing zone, 831 days Shakopee Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $85.
Stephen Anthony Martin-Hall, 39, St. Paul, receiving stolen property, 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, 44 days local confinement, 44 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Robert Vaughn Broker II, 50, Virginia, felony violation of protection order, 24 months, St. Cloud Correctional Facility, total fees/fines $135.
