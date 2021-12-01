HIBBING DISTRICT COURT
HIBBING — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Irmalinda Manriquez, 46, Hibbing, domestic assault-intentionally inflicts/attempts to inflict bodily harm on another, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Jeanette Rosemarie Star, 48, Hibbing, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-bondy contains any amount Schedule I/II drugs-not marijuana, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year.
Bailey Cheyenne Lindell, 26, Britt, traffic-DWI-4th-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Rosie Mae Macon, 25, Hibbing, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, 32 days local confinement, 32 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Jason Michael Jurenic, 46, Chisholm, disorderly conduct-offensive/abusive/noisy/obscene, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $235.
Ashley Ann Pflepsen-Warnecke, 30, Chisholm, traffic-DWI-4th-degree drive while impaired, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Gross Misdemeanor
Jeanette Rosemarie Star, 48, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Tracey Allen Gibson, 49, Virginia, theft-take/use/transfer movable prop-no consent, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $285.
Curtis Jason Allen, 49, Iron, violation of an order for protection, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Curtis Jason Allen, 49, Iron, violation of an order for protection, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation,
Curtis Jason Allen, 49, Iron, violation of an order for protection, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation.
Curtis Jason Allen, 49, Iron, harassment-causes or reasonably expect to cause substantial emotional distress to other person, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $85.
Felony
Brittany Leigh Curtis, 28, Hibbing, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,200.
