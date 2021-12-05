VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
John Michael Broker, 30, Virginia, driving after revocation, 90 days local confinement, 74 days stayed for one year, 16 days credit for time served, one year unsupervised probation.
James William Steinbach, 45, Virginia, trespass-return to property within one year, seven days local confinement, seven days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Gross Misdemeanor
Lawrence Harvey Artmann, 44, Ely, third-degree DWI-with alcohol concentation .08 or more within two hours of driving, one year local confinement, stay for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Jacob Aaron Myers, 24, Iron, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Phillip Ray Vine, 23, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, 335 days stayed for two years, two days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,020.
John Michael Broker, 30, Virginia, obstructing legal process, one year local confinement, 354 days stayed for two years, 11 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Beau Allan Halttunen, 22, Virginia, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $985.
Felicia Kathleen Hiltunen, 30, Eveleth, driving while impaired in the third degree (0.8 within two hours), one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $240.
Andrew Thomas Cocherell, 43, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, domestic abuse; violates order for protection within 10 years of previous conviction/adj of delinq., 150 days local confinement, 150 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
James Doran Johnson Jr., 34, Virginia, gross misdemeanor domestic assault, one year local confinement, 280 days stayed for two years, 85 days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Stephanie Kay Tisdell, 46, Hibbing, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, 364 days stayed for two years, one day credit for time served, two years unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $220.
Felony
Herbert Alois Thesing III, 42, Aurora, threats of violence, 21 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 105 days local confinement, total fees/fines $135.
Jerel Walker Sohm, 29, Duluth, criminal sex conduct-2nd degree-victim under 13-actor > 36m old, 48 months St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, one year local confinement, 223 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
Amanda Laine Smith, 35, Buhl, driving while impaired in the first degree, 36 months Shakopee Correctional Facility, stayed for three months, three years supervised probation, 68 days local confinement, 68 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,200.
Blayze Ryer Davidson, 19, Babbitt, burglary in the third degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, five days local confinement, five days credit for time served, total fees/fines $135.
James William Steinbach, 45, Virginia, possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree (methamphetamine), 12 months & 1 day St. Cloud Correctional Facility, stayed for three years, three years supervised probation, 62 days local confinement, 62 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $1,285.
