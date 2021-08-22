VIRGINIA DISTRICT COURT
VIRGINIA — The following were sentenced in District Court on felony, gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor charges.
Misdemeanor
Evan John Fuhr, 27, Hoyt Lakes, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, 90 days stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $190.
Sarah Michelle Callister, 23, Virginia, traffic-careless driving-operate any vehicle carelessly on street or highway, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $385.
Travis James Hooper, 25, Orr, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle, alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $815.
Paige Leslie Jowers, 20, Mountain Iron, fourth-degree DWI alcohol, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $415.
Shawn Douglas Port, 28, Biwabik, domestic assault-misdemeanor-commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death, 90 days local confinement, 85 days stayed for one year, five days credit for time served, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $210.
Gabriel Chase Pederson, 45, Virginia, violation of a domestic abuse no contact order, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served.
Kenneth Clayton Tyge, 64, Eveleth, DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Amy Yvonne Stanek, 55, Eveleth, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle under influence of intoxicating substance-impaired, 70 days local confinement, 70 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $235.
Lucas Thomas Clement, 24, Iron, traffic-DWI-operate motor vehicle-alcohol concentration .08 within two hours, 90 days local confinement, stayed for one year, one year supervised probation, total fees/fines $410.
Ginew Dunkley, 28, Duluth, disorderly conduct-Offensive/Abusive/Boisterous/Noisy/Obscene, 71 days local confinement, 71 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $85.
Gross Misdemeanor
Seppo Allen Mahonen, 59, Virginia, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Matilda M’re Hanson Hoopman, 26, International Falls, gross misdemeanor third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Brandon Mitchell Week, 41, Babbitt, drugs-fifth-degree-possess Schedule I, II, III, IV-not small amount marijuana, one year local confinement, 362 days stayed for two years, three days credit for time served, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $585.
Jason Daniel Maki, 47, Virginia, domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order-within 10 years of previous conviction, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $460.
Stormin Buster Carey, 60, Eveleth, burglary in the fourth degree, stay of imposition, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Zachary Morgen Pfutzenreuter, 34, Virginia, third-degree DWI, one year local confinement, stayed for two years, two years supervised probation, total fees/fines $1,015.
Venzal Russell, 33, Tower, giving a false name to a peace officer, one year local confinement, stayed for one year, one year unsupervised probation, total fees/fines $135.
Felony
Gabriel Chase Pederson, 45, Virginia, burglary in the third-degree, stay of imposition, three years supervised probation, 55 days local confinement, 55 days credit for time served, total fees/fines $210.
